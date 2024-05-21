Everything you need to know about the horrific ‘burning sun’ scandal

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault and suicide. Reader’s discretion is advised.

One of the biggest scandals in K-pop history has resurfaced. The Burning Sun scandal, which first emerged in 2019 and shocked the nation and the world, is back in the spotlight due to a newly-released BBC documentary on the subject.

Produced by BBC World Service’s investigative team, BBC Eye, the documentary on the horrifying scandal showcases the exceptional work of two female journalists who brought the story to the public in 2019.

The scandal involved the sexual assault of multiple women and the distribution of illegally-obtained video clips documenting the assaults by several wealthy and influential South Korean men. These included K-pop idols and actors like BigBang member Seungri, rock singer Jung Joon-young, and guitarist Choi Jung-hoon.

Journalists Park Hyo-sil and Kang Kyung-yoon courageously covered the scandal despite severe backlash from celebrities’ fans and the country’s inherently misogynistic society. In the documentary, they recount facing death threats and online abuse.

However, their persistent coverage allowed other victims to come forward and press charges against these celebrities. The documentary reveals never-before-seen details about the investigation and its aftermath. Here’s a quick breakdown of the Burning Sun scandal that shook the K-pop industry.

The scandal broke in 2019 when a male clubgoer was allegedly assaulted at the Burning Sun nightclub. The club, partly owned by BigBang member Seungri, was a popular spot for influential celebrities and wealthy individuals. The victim claimed he was violently assaulted while trying to save a woman from being sexually harassed at the club.

Investigation into the allegation uncovered a horrifying list of crimes perpetrated by prominent celebrities at the club. Women were drugged, raped by VIP clients, and filmed without their consent. These videos and images were circulated in private chatrooms filled with chilling details about the assaults.

Seungri was revealed to be a key perpetrator and was charged with multiple offenses, including procuring prostitution for himself and others, sharing illegally-obtained photos and videos, embezzlement, gambling, and illegal currency transactions. In August 2021, he was sentenced to three years in prison and fined 1.15 billion Korean won, but he appealed the conviction and had his sentence reduced by half. He was released in February 2023.

Jung Joon-young had set up a group chat that circulated horrifying images and videos of women being assaulted under the influence of date rape drugs, with some videos dating back to 2015. Jung also drugged one of his fans and gang-raped her with other VIP clients at the club, including Choi Jung-hoon.

Jung was charged with gang rape and secretly filming and distributing sexual videos. His six-year prison sentence was reduced to five. Choi was sentenced to two and a half years for his involvement in the gang rape. Both have been released.

What Was Goo Hara’s Involvement In The Burning Sun Scandal?

It was recently revealed that the late K-pop singer Goo Hara played a crucial role in the investigation following the scandal’s exposure. In the documentary, the journalists disclosed that Goo Hara provided them with leads, including information that helped uncover the identity of a senior police official involved in the scandal.

Goo Hara herself was a victim of molkas, the Korean term for hidden spy camera videos. She was embroiled in a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, who was threatening to release intimate photos of her. Tragically, she took her own life in 2019 before her ex-boyfriend was officially sentenced.

While the Hallyu wave might present a rosy picture of life in South Korea, the truth is far grimmer. Misogyny is deeply embedded in all aspects of society, including family structures, beauty standards, treatment of celebrities, and the judicial system. The Burning Sun scandal revealed the dark underbelly of the glossy and fast-paced K-pop industry.

On a positive note, uncovering scandals like these has galvanized South Korean women to actively protest against the misogynistic standards and expectations imposed by society. In 2019, these protests prompted the government to launch an investigation into the matter. Here’s hoping the movement continues to grow.

You can watch the full BBC documentary here.