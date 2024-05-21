Sports

First T20 between Pakistan and England unlikely to be played

By News Desk

The scheduled first T20 match between Pakistan and England, schedule to be played tomorrow (Wednesday) is at risk of being affected by rain. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30PM (PST).

According to the British Meteorological Department’s report, there is a 60 percent chance of rain in Leeds.

The sky will be cloudy throughout the day, and the rain starting in the afternoon may continue intermittently until midnight.

Weather forecasters have indicated that the humidity level could reach up to 92 percent, which will make it difficult for bowlers and fielders to grip the ball, while the damp pitch will also create challenges for the batsmen.

Pakistan is currently in England to play a 4-match T20 series ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the Caribbean and USA.

