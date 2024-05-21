Will Sir Viv Richards serve as Pak squad’s mentor during T20 World Cup 2024?

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is attempting to rope in legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards as the team mentor for the mega event.

Negotiations are ongoing between the cricket body and Richards as the former aims to secure his services due to his vast experience and knowledge and the potential impact it might bring in light of the fact that the mega event is being held in West Indies and the United States, as per sources.

The PCB’s decision is also inspired by Richards’ role in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he mentors the Quetta Gladiators franchise.

However, the hurdle that PCB needs to overcome in this regard is the veteran cricketer’s existing media commitments in the upcoming tournament set to commence on June 2.

Nevertheless, the board remains committed to securing the West Indies legend’s services as it continues to explore solutions to address the scheduling issue.

The development comes as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has already joined the national side in the United Kingdom ahead of the four-match T20I series against England set to kick off tomorrow and will prove to be vital for the Men in Green’s preparation for the mega event.

The national side will play their first World Cup match on June 6 against the USA in Dallas and the most anticipated clash between Pakistan and India will take place on June 9 (Sunday) in New York.

The T20I World Cup 2024 will see a total of 20 qualifying teams, which have been divided into four groups of five, contesting for the coveted title.

The top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super Eight round.

In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final.

The semi-finals of the event will be played on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad, respectively, while the World Cup final will take place in Barbados on June 29.

The venues in West Indies include Barbados’ Kensington Oval, Trinidad’s Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Guyana’s Providence Stadium, Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, St Lucia’s Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, and St Vincent’s Arnos Vale Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the US, three venues will host the games including New York’s Eisenhower Park, Florida’s Lauderhill, and Grand Prairie in Texas