Babar Azam says ‘speaking to good players’ all the time helps improve his game

Pakistan’s T20 captain, Babar Azam, recently shared insights on how he enhances his performance by seeking guidance from international cricket legends such as Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson. Azam emphasized the importance of understanding their mindset and approach to different situations in cricket.

Regarded as one of the premier batsmen in modern cricket, Azam has amassed 3,898 runs in 52 Test matches, 5,729 runs in 117 ODIs, and 4,145 runs in 123 T20Is. His impressive record includes 31 centuries across all three international formats, drawing frequent comparisons with top players like Kohli, Williamson, and Root.

In June, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers interviewed Azam for his YouTube channel before the T20 World Cup. The full interview was released on Saturday, featuring discussions on Azam’s goals, achievements, and handling pressure.

“When international players visit Pakistan, our young players engage with them to learn from their vast experience in various leagues,” Azam explained to de Villiers. He highlighted his own practice of learning from greats like Williamson, Root, and Kohli, noting, “I always talked with you when I was young and learned from every player. I’m constantly seeking advice from Kane, Joe, and Virat.”

Azam elaborated on the importance of these interactions, saying, “Good players provide valuable advice that significantly aids in improving one’s game.” When asked about his future goals, Azam responded, “Honestly, I focus on the present. I’m not thinking about where I am going; I just play my game and enjoy every moment. My love for cricket drives me.”

Despite his dedication and passion, Azam faced intense criticism following Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. Under his leadership, the team failed to advance past the group stages, losing to both the USA and India. This disappointing performance led to calls from former cricketers and commentators for Azam to step down as captain, with some even suggesting his removal from the T20 squad.