Trilateral Counterterrorism Mechanism between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan – the way forward

On April 19, 2024, a suicide bomber struck a vehicle carrying Japanese engineers working on a Chinese company project. The blast was followed up with gunfire by his associate. However, both were neutralised by security officials and private guards and the Japanese workers were evacuated to a safe location unhurt.

But Chinese engineers were not so lucky. Only a month back, five Chinese nationals and a Pakistani driver were killed after a suicide attacker rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy near Besham city in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No terrorist outfit claimed both attacks for certain reasons. Perhaps the terrorists didn’t want to be identified as a proxy working for enemy intelligence.

One may argue why Chinese nationals who are helping Pakistan get out of its economic mess are being targeted on Pakistani soil? The answer is that there are some elements who want to keep the Afghanistan-Pak region destabilised.

Among the regions grappling with persistent security challenges, the partnership between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan stands as a pivotal opportunity to work together to eradicate terrorism from the region.

Since Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing terrorism as a major challenge, China may help both its neighbours deal with the menace. For this, some out of the box solution needs to be evolved. However, keeping in view some misunderstandings between Afghanistan and Pakistan, China may act as a mediator.

For this, the three friendly nations may opt for a robust trilateral counterterrorism mechanism to deal with terrorists. Such an initiative, which operating under the existing framework of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-China trilateral dialogue, holds immense potential to enhance intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts in dismantling terrorist networks aiming to destabilize the region.

The strategic significance of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism cannot be overstated. Each nation has faced its unique set of challenges, but they share a common goal of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan has long been at the forefront of combating various terrorist groups within its borders. Despite significant progress in recent years, the country continues to face sporadic attacks and security threats. The Pakistan military and law enforcement agencies have conducted numerous operations to dismantle terrorist networks, but the threat persists, particularly from groups operating across the border in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, has been grappling with insurgency and terrorism for decades. The country has faced the dual challenge of combating militant groups while rebuilding its infrastructure and institutions. The porous border between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been exploited by militants, exacerbating security concerns for both nations.

China, too, faces security challenges in its western region, particularly in Xinjiang province. The rise of extremism and terrorism in the region has prompted the Chinese government to adopt a proactive approach to counterterrorism, both domestically and internationally. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has further underscored the importance of regional stability for its economic interests.

Rationale for a Trilateral Mechanism

Intelligence Sharing: Intelligence sharing lies at the core of any effective counterterrorism strategy. By pooling their resources and expertise, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan can strengthen their collective intelligence capabilities. Timely exchange of information on terrorist activities, movements, and financing will enable more targeted and precise counterterrorism operations. Border Management and Security: Given the geographical proximity of these nations and the porous nature of their borders, joint patrols, intelligence-based border surveillance, and information-sharing mechanisms can significantly disrupt the cross-border movement of terrorists and illicit activities. Enhanced coordination in border management and security measures is essential to address the challenge of transnational terrorism. Capacity Building and Technology Transfer: Collaboration among Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan can extend beyond traditional security measures to include capacity building, training programs, and technology transfer. By investing in the development of law enforcement agencies, border security forces, and counterterrorism infrastructure, the trilateral partners can bolster their long-term resilience against evolving terrorist threats.

Implementation Challenges and Considerations

Historical Tensions and Mistrust: Historical tensions and mistrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as complex geopolitical dynamics, could hinder the effective implementation of a trilateral mechanism. Diplomatic dialogue and confidence-building measures are essential to address mutual concerns and foster greater cooperation. Inclusivity and Transparency: Ensuring inclusivity and transparency in the governance structure of the mechanism is crucial to garnering support from all stakeholders. Civil society organizations, regional actors, and international partners should be included in decision-making processes, and accountability mechanisms should be established to enhance the credibility and effectiveness of the initiative. Political Commitment and Institutional Support: Integrating counterterrorism efforts into broader regional cooperation initiatives, such as the Pakistan-Afghanistan-China trilateral dialogue, is essential to ensure sustained political commitment and institutional support for the trilateral mechanism. Regular dialogue and coordination among government agencies, security forces, and intelligence agencies will be necessary to overcome bureaucratic hurdles and operational challenges.

The Way Forward

Establishing a trilateral counterterrorism mechanism involving Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan is not without its challenges, but the imperative for such cooperation is clear. By harnessing their collective strengths and resources, the three nations can significantly enhance regional security and stability. Through intelligence sharing, coordinated operations, and capacity building, the mechanism can serve as a formidable deterrent to terrorist groups seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in the region.

As the global community continues to grapple with the scourge of terrorism, collaborative initiatives at the regional level are indispensable in safeguarding peace and prosperity. The trilateral partnership between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan presents a unique opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of coordinated efforts in combating terrorism and promoting regional security. With political will, diplomatic engagement, and sustained cooperation, the vision of a safer and more secure South Asia can be realized.

Author is a Pakistani journalist & Chairman of Global Development and Connectivity Institute. He could be reached at [email protected]