Constitution doesn’t bar a judge from holding citizenship of another country: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The registrar of the Islamabad High Court on Thursday clarified that the Constitution does not prohibit a judge from holding the citizenship or residence of another country to hold office.

In response to the letter from Senator Faisal Vawda, the IHC Registrar Office said declared that the Constitution did not prohibit holding citizenship or residence in another country to become a judge. It added that no information regarding dual citizenship was asked for from a lawyer when he became a judge of the high court.

According to the text of the letter, Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court made this clear in the proceedings into the case in the letter of six judges of the high court regarding alleged interference in judicial affairs. Justice Minallah had said that the issue of Justice Babar Sattar’s green card was discussed in the Supreme Judicial Council, which approved his appointment as a judge after deliberations.

The Registrar Office further said that the Islamabad High Court did not hold the record of the discussion that took place in the judicial commission. The Registrar’s Office had explained in a press release that Justice Sattar had informed the chief justice about the green card at that time, the registrar’s response said further.

It is to be recalled that Senator Faisal Vawda had requested the Islamabad High Court’s Registrar’s Office for information that Justice Babar Sattar had provided about him being a green card holder.