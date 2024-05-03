91 lost lives in 179 terror attacks in KP so far in 2024: CTD report

Report reveals 132 incidents reported in DI Khan, 103 incidents in Khyber and 89 terror incidents were reported in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday revealed that as many as 179 terrorist incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 91 persons lost lives in these incidents so far during the current year 2024.

The CTD released a report on the incidents of terrorism in the province, highlighting that January witnessed 60 incidents, February 38, March 33, and April 48. The highest number of terrorist deaths occurred in February, with 31 terrorists killed.

Additionally, 19 terrorists were killed in Dera Ismail Khan and 14 in North Waziristan.

The report also reveals that 16 of the killed terrorists were most wanted, including Mohsin Qadir, Azmatullah, and Fareedullah. The CTD report further discloses that two suicide jackets, 36 hand grenades, and 247 kilograms of explosives were recovered.

Moreover, the report revealed that 10 attacks were reported on police teams this year, highlighting the challenging security situation in the province. Last year, the Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) released a report on the terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2023 where as many as 563 terror incidents occurred in 2023 and out of 563 incidents, police were targeted 243 times.

According to the report, the highest 132 incidents of terrorism were reported in Dera Ismail Khan, 103 incidents in Khyber and 89 terror incidents were reported in Peshawar. The report further revealed that 86 times terrorists attacked North Waziristan and 50 times South Waziristan.

The report further said that as many as 837 terrorists were taken into custody.