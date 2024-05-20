Taiwan political situation doesn’t change fact there’s only one China: China’s FM

BEIJING: No matter how the political situation regarding the Taiwan island changes, it will not change the historical and legal facts that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China and the historical trend that China will eventually be reunified and will inevitably be reunified, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Noting that the one-China principle is a general consensus of the international community and is consistent with the basic norms of international relations, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the ministry, said it is also the political foundation and premise for China to develop relations with other countries in the world.

The vast majority of countries, as well as international and regional organizations, stand firmly with the Chinese government and people, supporting China’s just cause of opposing “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and striving for national reunification, he said.

Certain politicians from a few countries engage in political manipulation and “personal shows” on Taiwan-related issues, which has seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs and violated the one-China principle, said Wang. “China strongly condemns such moves and will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The general trend of history is unstoppable, he said, adding that “Taiwan independence” is doomed to run into a dead end.

“The day will come when China is completely reunified,” said the spokesperson.