Sidhu Moosewala’s murder mastermind Goldy Brar reportedly killed in US

Reports emerging from certain sections of Indian media suggest that Satwinder Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, purportedly linked to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been fatally shot amid a suspected gang altercation in California, United States.

As per a report by News 18, the incident occurred on Tuesday (Apr 30) around 5:30 pm local time at Fairmont and Holt Avenue in California. Goldy Brar, born in 1994 and hailing from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, was reportedly residing in Brampton, Canada.

According to Indian media accounts, Brar was outside his residence when unidentified assailants opened fire and swiftly fled the scene. Tragically, Brar succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

Initially, the Times of India had reported Brar’s murder before retracting the news later. Other Indian outlets, referencing US sources, indicated that the individual allegedly involved in Sidhu Moosewala’s killing had been targeted.

The Dalla Lakhbir gang, led by figures like Arshdeep Singh (Arsh Dalla) and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu (Landa), has been a persistent challenge for law enforcement, operating primarily from Canadian soil and orchestrating criminal activities in India.

The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab, shook the music industry. At the time, Goldy Brar had purportedly claimed responsibility for the crime.

Previously, the Indian Union home ministry designated Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, citing his alleged involvement in Moosewala’s murder. The ministry’s notification highlighted Brar’s role in arms trafficking and supplying weaponry for assassinations.