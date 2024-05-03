Ahmed Ali Akbar shares his views on the potential second season of ‘Parizaad’

Renowned actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, while reflecting on the hiatus following the success of “Parizaad,” shared, “Parizaad was deeply ingrained within me, and I felt the need to shed some of that character before engaging with others. The year-long shoot of the drama immerses you so deeply in the character that it becomes a part of you. So, I felt the need to take some time off. I really needed a break.”

Regarding the potential sequel, “Parizaad 2,” Ahmed Ali Akbar revealed, “I recall Hashim Nadeem posting a story on his official Instagram account about it. I learned about it through his post. Returning to the character will be challenging. I will need to read the script and feel the character again to decide if I want to dive back into it. However, a part of me is curious to explore what his life would be like in the sequel. I am eager to see what Hashim Bhai has in store for us, as I have no idea.”