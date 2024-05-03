IHC bins IB plea for withdrawal of objections to bench hearing audio leaks case

Plea was dismissed during the last hearing, Justice Sattar tells AAG

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a plea by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) seeking withdrawal of its petition seeking the recusal of Justice Babar Sattar from the hearing audio leaks case.

On April 27, a petition was filed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), contending that another IHC bench had already issued a verdict in a similar case.

During today’s hearing, Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Dogal informed the court that the IB wanted to withdraw its plea objecting to the formation of the bench.

However, Justice Sattar said the IB’s petition was already dismissed during the last hearing. “When the order comes, you will receive it.”

The court mentioned that in the order, the IB director general had been put on notice and asked why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him and who gave him the authority to file the petition.

At previous hearing on Monday, Justice Sattar had imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), which sought his recusal from the audio leaks case.

The judge had disposed of the pleas of the three federal institutions.

“The IB Director general (DG) has been put on notice, why not initiate contempt of court proceedings against him,” the court added. The order further raised a question regarding the authorization for filing the petition.

Justice Sattar told the AAG that IB’s written response can be submitted once a written order is issued. The court then also dismissed the IB’s separate application seeking withdrawal of the objection plea.

Later, the court dismissed the miscellaneous petition filed by the Intelligence Bureau.