Highway of fear

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The national highway N-65 is one of the busiest routes for travelers. Many people travel through this route to reach Quetta and other destinations in Balochistan. This road has been a deadly route for its poor condition. The People of the Nasirabad division of the province raised their voices for the construction of a dual carriage road from Jaffarabad to Quetta but in vain.

But another issue has arisen for the last few years that robbers have been given a free hand to stop the travelers and steal their belongings in between Notal and Bakhtiarabad. These robbers have established their hideouts in nearby areas of the route. They easily come to the highway on their bikes in groups and stop vehicles to snatch passengers’ belongings without any intimidation. Sometimes, they open fire on those who dare resist being robbed. Even worse, they have now started to abduct the travellers like the dacoits of the riverine area of Sindh.

These areas fall within the jurisdiction of Police and Levies. These law enforcement forces have never tried to go after the hideouts of these culprits and bring them behind bars. Travelers and transporters have claimed that they have not witnessed police or levies patrolling the route on a regular basis. It seems that either the dacoits are influential or the police are not well-equipped to eliminate them.

The government of Balochistan must take immediate notice of this grave security concern.

MUHAMMAD HUSSIN KHOSA

SOHBAT PUR, BALOCHISTAN

Adapting to telecom
