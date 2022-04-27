NATIONAL

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

By News Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Thursday ) —  the premier’s first visit abroad after assuming office earlier this month — the Foreign Office said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Wednesday PM Shehbaz would visit Saudi Arabia from April 28-30 at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

The premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the federal cabinet, the spokesperson said.

Iftikhar that said during the visit, PM Shehbaz will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry’s spokesperson further added that the two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other,” the spokesperson said.

Moreover, the spokesperson added that the bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora. Saudi Arabia is a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

“Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries,” he said.

The spokesperson further noted that regular high-level visits are a key feature of this special relationship.

Iftikhar added that the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will impart a strong impetus to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

