Opinion

Unstable politics in Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
45
0

As we celebrate March 23, it is time to ponder and reflect. What happened on 18 March, when about three scores of hooligans led by two parliamentarians, attacked Sindh House in Islamabad, was waiting to happen, given the narcissism and blindness of those at the helm. A country created through a political struggle, had its political process strangulated, instead of evolving a democratic system suitable for a sovereign independent country to function and deliver to citizens the fruits of a modern democratic welfare state that Quaid had envisioned.

Any system of governance, be it a free-market democracy or socialism must cater to the welfare of the most deprived sections of society, otherwise, it cannot function and be acceptable to citizens of that country. When the Rule of Law is replaced by abuse of power, then chaos and anarchy daunt such a state. Whatever the system of governance, it is the moral and constitutional responsibility of the State to provide subsidized education, health, public transportation, clean drinking water, security of life etc. Unfortunately, what we have in Pakistan is neither democracy in its true essence, nor socialism, but a system that is a remnant of the British Raj.

- Advertisement -

Political intrigues and gerrymandering by men, neither trained nor capable to understand the dynamics of political science, have brought disorder and eroded ethics so vital for any political system to function and deliver.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

LAHORE

Previous articleTechnology conundrum
Next articleAnother Prime Minister gone
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Language centres

Turbat, a city in the Kech district is the epicentre for learning the English language in the district. Turbat city has lots of productive...
Read more
Letters

Another Prime Minister gone

After a tumultuous period of about three weeks, the “No Confidence Motion” in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded by...
Read more
Letters

Technology conundrum

We as active people on social media must know how crimes can be done on cellphones or online ways. Undoubtedly, Technology is everywhere on...
Read more
Comment

Judicial overreach

The judiciary though independent, is an equal co-ordinate branch of the government and is charged with the duty and power to interpret, construe and...
Read more
Comment

Two cheers for democracy

A speaker in a parliamentary system of governance is one of the  most significant figures. No doubt before being elected as a speaker, a...
Read more
Comment

“Regime Change” or “Change of Regime”?

Sometimes a lull is important for a writer when everybody is following hashtags and trends and nothing serious can get the reader’s attention. What...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Another Prime Minister gone

After a tumultuous period of about three weeks, the “No Confidence Motion” in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded by...

Unstable politics in Pakistan

Technology conundrum

Judicial overreach

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.