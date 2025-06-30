Let them play

Football is not just a game; it is a dream for many children in Pakistan. Sadly, the lack of football grounds in Hub City is a significant barrier to realising this dream. Children play football on the streets because of their passion for the sport as they do not have adequate spaces that provide them with amenities.

Playing football is not just about entertainment — it keeps children physically fit, teaches discipline, and helps them stay away from negative activities.

But when children play on the streets, they face dangers like traffic accidents and injuries. Moreover, without proper grounds, their talent cannot be developed enough for a professional level. The concerned authorities and sports departments should take this matter seriously. We need safe, well-maintained football grounds where children can practice, play, and dream big.

IMRAN M NASIR

HUB