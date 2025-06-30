Skin struggle

We are once again having to deal with an enemy of our skin: the current heatwave. Hot and harsh temperatures cause many problems for our skin, especially the face, including sunburn, acne, heat rashes, skin irritation, and redness. This makes going outdoors a challenge as we usually do not care for proper skin protection when stepping in the heat.

But it is exceedingly important to protect our faces to prevent lasting skin problems and even cancer. The solution is to use sunscreen, wear hats and sunglasses, and stay under a shade whenever possible. Alongside, it is important to wear light clothes, take cool showers, and stay hydrated in this weather.

It is worth noting that heatwaves are not the only enemy of our skin. Our diet, hygiene, and exposure to chemicals all dictate skin health and it is equally important to maintain a healthy lifestyle for skin protection.

The government should consistently send out alerts during these extreme temperatures, reminding people to take adequate and appropriate safety precautions for their health and well-being.

SANA BALOCH

HUB