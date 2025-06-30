Opinion

Skin struggle

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

We are once again having to deal with an enemy of our skin: the current heatwave. Hot and harsh temperatures cause many problems for our skin, especially the face, including sunburn, acne, heat rashes, skin irritation, and redness. This makes going outdoors a challenge as we usually do not care for proper skin protection when stepping in the heat.

But it is exceedingly important to protect our faces to prevent lasting skin problems and even cancer. The solution is to use sunscreen, wear hats and sunglasses, and stay under a shade whenever possible. Alongside, it is important to wear light clothes, take cool showers, and stay hydrated in this weather.

It is worth noting that heatwaves are not the only enemy of our skin. Our diet, hygiene, and exposure to chemicals all dictate skin health and it is equally important to maintain a healthy lifestyle for skin protection.

The government should consistently send out alerts during these extreme temperatures, reminding people to take adequate and appropriate safety precautions for their health and well-being.

SANA BALOCH

HUB

Previous article
Phulji reads
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

BYC leader emphasizes dialogue as the only solution to Balochistan’s issues

Human rights activists and senior journalists gathered at a seminar in Karachi on Sunday to discuss the long-standing issues faced by Balochistan, highlighting that...

PTI urges govt to engage in meaningful dialogue beyond statements

PTI-SIC urges Supreme Court to release full order on reserved seats case

Sindh seeks suspension of cellular services on 10th Muharram for security

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.