Another Prime Minister gone

After a tumultuous period of about three weeks, the “No Confidence Motion” in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded by 174 votes.

Goodbye, Premier Imran Khan. I would have liked you to have completed your stipulated five-year term in office; unfortunately, however, your adamant nature turned out to be the biggest stumbling block towards this accolade.

I pray that our next leader, Shahbaz Sharif, may prove to be a better leader, who will work very hard to heal this bitterly divided nation and restore the wounded pride of the Pakistani people.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI

LAHORE