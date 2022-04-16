Opinion

Another Prime Minister gone

By Editor's Mail
36
0

After a tumultuous period of about three weeks, the “No Confidence Motion” in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded by 174 votes.

Goodbye, Premier Imran Khan. I would have liked you to have completed your stipulated five-year term in office; unfortunately, however, your adamant nature turned out to be the biggest stumbling block towards this accolade.

- Advertisement -

I pray that our next leader, Shahbaz Sharif, may prove to be a better leader, who will work very hard to heal this bitterly divided nation and restore the wounded pride of the Pakistani people.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI

LAHORE

Previous articleUnstable politics in Pakistan
Next articleLanguage centres
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Language centres

Turbat, a city in the Kech district is the epicentre for learning the English language in the district. Turbat city has lots of productive...
Read more
Letters

Unstable politics in Pakistan

As we celebrate March 23, it is time to ponder and reflect. What happened on 18 March, when about three scores of hooligans led...
Read more
Letters

Technology conundrum

We as active people on social media must know how crimes can be done on cellphones or online ways. Undoubtedly, Technology is everywhere on...
Read more
Comment

Judicial overreach

The judiciary though independent, is an equal co-ordinate branch of the government and is charged with the duty and power to interpret, construe and...
Read more
Comment

Two cheers for democracy

A speaker in a parliamentary system of governance is one of the  most significant figures. No doubt before being elected as a speaker, a...
Read more
Comment

“Regime Change” or “Change of Regime”?

Sometimes a lull is important for a writer when everybody is following hashtags and trends and nothing serious can get the reader’s attention. What...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Another Prime Minister gone

After a tumultuous period of about three weeks, the “No Confidence Motion” in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded by...

Unstable politics in Pakistan

Technology conundrum

Judicial overreach

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.