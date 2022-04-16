Opinion

Technology conundrum

By Editor's Mail
25
0

We as active people on social media must know how crimes can be done on cellphones or online ways. Undoubtedly, Technology is everywhere on this globe. However, it has even taken us back instead of taking us forward. Nowadays, people don’t help as they record on cameras. It has created laziness among youngsters. It became an additional tool that is used the most. People would rather use their mobiles instead of reading and discussing. On the other hand, it has taken us back from the stone age. Nowadays, using cell phones and access to computers and many others have made people indulge in crime. It is alarming.

In many cases, technical is used for interconnecting people together. However, few fake links about free laptops and scholarships are being sent to the public on social media. If one clicks such links, they reach a fake website. Simple and uneducated citizens share their personal information which leads unaware masses to blameful procedures.

- Advertisement -

Recently, I cleared my matriculation so I was planning to attend computer classes. I was in search of a laptop. My friend showed me a link of a free laptop scheme. I just clicked and shared my all information in order to get a laptop but I have not received any laptop yet.

The government needs to show efforts to stop it otherwise it will become a great threat. Federal investigation Agency (FIA) should immediately ban such links and share awareness among the public for knowing right or wrong. Additionally, citizens need to escape registering and forwarding such links on social media before clicking one must prove whether it is fake or fact.

BALOCH

BALOCHISTAN

Previous articleJudicial overreach
Next articleUnstable politics in Pakistan
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Language centres

Turbat, a city in the Kech district is the epicentre for learning the English language in the district. Turbat city has lots of productive...
Read more
Letters

Another Prime Minister gone

After a tumultuous period of about three weeks, the “No Confidence Motion” in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded by...
Read more
Letters

Unstable politics in Pakistan

As we celebrate March 23, it is time to ponder and reflect. What happened on 18 March, when about three scores of hooligans led...
Read more
Comment

Judicial overreach

The judiciary though independent, is an equal co-ordinate branch of the government and is charged with the duty and power to interpret, construe and...
Read more
Comment

Two cheers for democracy

A speaker in a parliamentary system of governance is one of the  most significant figures. No doubt before being elected as a speaker, a...
Read more
Comment

“Regime Change” or “Change of Regime”?

Sometimes a lull is important for a writer when everybody is following hashtags and trends and nothing serious can get the reader’s attention. What...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Another Prime Minister gone

After a tumultuous period of about three weeks, the “No Confidence Motion” in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded by...

Unstable politics in Pakistan

Technology conundrum

Judicial overreach

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.