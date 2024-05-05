US, Israel have lost the war against Palestine: Mushtaq Ahmed

LAHORE: Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that the United States and Israel have lost the war against Palestine.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that he pays tribute to the students of America who are standing with Palestinian people against the vindictiveness of Israel.

Mushtaq Ahmed said that the US students despite facing the violence were not ready to give off their demand of ending war in Palestine.

He said that he was told not to talk about US and Israel saying that the IMF the package was about to be received.

The former Senator said that whoever will deal in dollars against the Muslims of Gaza have to face the consequences.

He said that the US wanted to conduct operation against Palestinians in Rifa which would result in bloodbath of Muslims.

Mushtaq Ahmad added that 1.2 million victims were residing in tents in Gaza and Israel wants to conduct operation against them.