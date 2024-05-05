NATIONAL

PML-N to support PPP candidate Ali Qasim Gillani in NA 148 by-election

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) announced to support Pakistan People Party candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani for by elections in NA 148.

Local leadership of PML-N including District President Bilal Butt, Ex MPA Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta and Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Aaraen while holding press conference here Sunday, stated that PML-N was supporting PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani following instruction from the leadership.

PPP Candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gillani thanked PML-N local leadership and stated that the support of PML-N had improved PPP position further. Gillani hinted that PPP and PML-N would contest by elections jointly. He also maintained that both PPP and PML-N had formed coalition government in the Centre and Punjab.

District President of PML-N Bilal Butt stated that PML-N local leadership would actively support Ali Qasim Gillani. He however added that action would be taken against those who would not follow the Party discipline.

Previous article
Amir Muqam urges opposition to be constructive, not confrontational
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Zardari to arrive in Quetta on two-day visit tomorrow

QUETTA: President Asif Ali Zardari will arrive in Quetta on his maiden after becoming the president tomorrow Monday. As per details, the president is scheduled...

At least one passport office to stay open 24/7 in both Lahore, Karachi

Joint forces’ operation starts in Kacha area, two key members of Shar gang killed

Pakistan’s Shahzad Baig named among TIME’s 2024 list of 100 most influential people in healthcare

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.