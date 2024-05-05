PML-N to support PPP candidate Ali Qasim Gillani in NA 148 by-election

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) announced to support Pakistan People Party candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani for by elections in NA 148.

Local leadership of PML-N including District President Bilal Butt, Ex MPA Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta and Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Aaraen while holding press conference here Sunday, stated that PML-N was supporting PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani following instruction from the leadership.

PPP Candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gillani thanked PML-N local leadership and stated that the support of PML-N had improved PPP position further. Gillani hinted that PPP and PML-N would contest by elections jointly. He also maintained that both PPP and PML-N had formed coalition government in the Centre and Punjab.

District President of PML-N Bilal Butt stated that PML-N local leadership would actively support Ali Qasim Gillani. He however added that action would be taken against those who would not follow the Party discipline.