Underage driving, nowadays, is one of the major causes of accidents. Young teenagers lose their lives because of this lethal pastime activity. Rich parents submit to the wishes of their children without thinking about the vices of such wishes, and without giving a thought to what might happen. If not lose their lives, they often injure themselves so severely that in many cases they are not able to walk or move freely, their whole lives.

Parents as well as government authority must eradicate this evil by formulating and implementing some rules and regulations in order to stop or at least lessen the loss on the part of young individuals, parents, and the state. This act is a violation of state laws as driving is not legal without license. Parents must take care of their children and not allow them to drive under their age.

- Advertisement -

Zarish Sajid

Islamabad