Dar arrives in New York for UNSC meeting on global governance

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in New York to represent Pakistan at the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on multilateralism and global governance.

The meeting, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, has been convened by China under its rotating presidency of the Security Council for February 2025.

With the theme “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance,” the session will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and will focus on addressing the challenges of the modern global order. Pakistan has welcomed this initiative, recognizing the need for enhanced cooperation in tackling international security and governance issues.

During his address, Ishaq Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and emphasize the central role of the United Nations in global peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also outline Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2025-2026 term, highlighting the importance of dialogue, inclusivity, and international cooperation in global decision-making.

On the sidelines of the UNSC meeting, Dar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts and senior UN officials to discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for a stronger, more inclusive global governance system, and Dar’s participation in the UNSC meeting signals the country’s continued engagement with international efforts to reform multilateral institutions.

China, as the current UNSC president, has prioritized reaffirming member states’ commitment to multilateralism and improving global governance structures. Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN, Fu Cong, recently stated that the world is witnessing an unprecedented surge in conflicts, making reforms within global governance institutions more crucial than ever.

“At the Security Council, solidarity and cooperation are often replaced by division and confrontation,” Fu noted, adding that the UNSC must become more effective in resolving global security crises.

As Pakistan prepares for its 2025-2026 tenure on the UNSC, Dar’s participation in this key meeting reflects the country’s readiness to contribute constructively to the collective efforts for global peace, security, and development.