CM Maryam unveils roadmap to make Punjab a top global tourist destination

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has pledged to showcase Punjab’s rich tourism potential on the international stage, emphasizing sustainable development and infrastructural upgrades to boost the sector.

In her message on Global Tourism Resilience Day, she highlighted Punjab’s diverse landscape, which includes deserts, mountain ranges, lakes, and rivers, stressing that the province remains an untapped treasure trove for tourism.

The Chief Minister underscored the Murree Glass Train Project as a game-changing initiative designed to enhance the region’s appeal for both domestic and international travelers. She further stated that the Murree Master Plan is being implemented to elevate the hill station into a world-class tourist destination, ensuring better infrastructure and facilities.

To improve accessibility and safety, she said key road networks across Punjab are undergoing significant upgrades, making travel more convenient and secure for visitors.

Maryam Nawaz also announced the construction of a five-star hotel in Kartarpur to promote religious tourism, particularly for Sikh pilgrims, and added that several new tourist destinations will be introduced across the province to attract a wider audience.

She reassured that enhanced security measures are being put in place to provide a safe and hassle-free experience for travelers.

Reiterating her government’s commitment to developing the tourism sector, she stated that Punjab’s tourism initiatives would not only generate economic opportunities but also strengthen cultural ties and improve Pakistan’s global image.

“We are committed to making Punjab a hub of global tourism through innovation and sustainable projects,” she concluded.