Imran halts negotiations with govt due to delay in judicial commissions formation: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday said that party founder Imran Khan has said to call off talks with the government due to a delay in the formation of judicial commissions.

The PTI and the government havd been engaged in talks to bring down political temperatures. After two rounds of meetings, the third round was held last week in which the PTI formally presented its charter of demands in writing.

Despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process has hardly moved forward on major issues — the formation of a judicial commission and the release of PTI prisoners.

On Monday, the government assured the PTI of a response to the opposition’s charter of demands within seven working days after the party warned it would boycott the next round of talks if judicial commissions were not formed to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar said that the government had promised to form the requested judicial commissions within seven days, but it failed to do so.

“PTI was hopeful of continuing the talks,” Gohar said. “Negotiations were called off due to non-cooperation from the government.”

Negotiations cannot move forward if the commission is not announced, he said. He noted, however, that negotiations can be held if a three-judge commission is formed.

According to the PTI founder, the party will continue its efforts under the law and constitution, Gohar said. “On the instructions of [Imran], we will join various opposition parties and struggle together.”

Govt, opposition negotiating committee meeting summoned on Jan 28

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq summoned the meeting of negotiating committee to hold talks between the government and opposition on January 28.

It will be in-camera meeting that will be presided by NA speaker.

The government is likely to respond the demands of opposition in writing form.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar had given 7-day ultimatum to the government to form judicial commission on May 9 incidents.

“We’ll not hold the fourth meeting with the government negotiating team if there is no judicial commission in next seven days,” said the PTI chairman.

Barrister Gohar said that PTI is adamant on its earlier demands. He said that PTI really wants to continue negotiations with the government.

Moreover, PTI chairman urged PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui not to disrupt the political dialogue between the government and opposition.