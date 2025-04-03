Justin Bieber’s Recent Mental Health Struggles Tied To Selena Gomez Amid Marriage Struggles

Justin Bieber’s recent behavior is sparking concern among fans, who believe the pop star may be emotionally spiraling — or “crashing out” — following the release of Selena Gomez’s latest song, How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten. The lyrics, which many interpret as a direct message to an ex, have reignited speculation about Bieber’s state of mind and his current marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Selena, now engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, appears to reflect on moving on from a toxic relationship in the song. “You’re so embarrassin’, go cry when no one’s watchin’… How does it feel to be forgotten?” she sings, with fans widely linking the lyrics to her past with Justin.

One viral TikTok overlaid clips of Justin’s awkward moments with Hailey against Selena’s lyrics, while others pointed out the emotional contrast between Selena’s joyful life with Benny and Justin’s recent public appearances — which have included gaunt looks, concerning social media posts, and brief Instagram deactivations.

Despite sharing a PDA moment with Hailey on March 23, fans noticed she appeared to unfollow Justin on Instagram days later, after his unsettling livestream. Justin has since returned to the platform but continues to post cryptic messages and somber imagery. His March 30 photo series featured a new nose piercing, but fans commented more on his vacant expression. “He’s fr having a crash out,” one user wrote.

Fueling the narrative, some fans believe Selena’s lyrics subtly criticize Justin’s current relationship with Hailey. A TikTok video contrasted warm moments between Selena and Benny with clips of Justin dismissing Hailey in public. Others pointed to Hailey reportedly liking a February TikTok mocking Selena’s Interview magazine cover — prompting further debate over tensions between the women.

Adding to fan concerns, Justin has faced unverified rumors of drug use. While his reps denied the allegations, labeling them “exhausting and pitiful,” the speculation gained traction after the singer was seen wearing a bathrobe to dinner and appearing withdrawn in public.

On March 22, Bieber opened up on Instagram about his internal struggles, admitting, “I think I hate myself sometimes… I still hate when I change myself to please people.” A source told Life & Style that Justin’s behavior has been erratic, saying, “What fans are seeing now is just a small taste of what his life is really like.”

The insider added that Hailey is trying to remain supportive, but Justin’s emotional highs and lows are “taking a toll” on their relationship. Despite the turbulence, divorce isn’t being discussed, and those close to the couple are reportedly hoping Justin can regain stability.

As Selena celebrates a new chapter in her life, fans worry her former partner may be struggling to find peace in his own.