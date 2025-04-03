King Charles’ Health Update Issued Amid Hospital Visit Caused By Reaction To Cancer Treatment

King Charles III appeared in high spirits on Tuesday as he resumed official public duties following a brief health setback linked to his ongoing cancer treatment. The 76-year-old monarch hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he presented honours to recipients including world champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Johnson-Thompson, 32, was awarded an MBE for her achievements in track and field. Speaking after the event, she said she was pleased to see the King looking well. “He seemed in good spirits… I’m happy to see that he’s fit and well,” she said. The two discussed the physical demands of athletics and the importance of good physiotherapy.

The reigning heptathlon world champion, Johnson-Thompson won gold in 2023 and silver at the Paris Olympics, following a major recovery from an Achilles injury that threatened her career in 2020.

Gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, who received a CBE at the same ceremony, also praised the King’s vitality. “He is so energetic… he’s not just a talker, he’s a doer,” Titchmarsh said, noting their 40-year friendship and shared passion for horticulture. “He very kindly said I’m climbing up the ladder — from MBE to CBE,” he added.

King Charles was briefly hospitalized last Thursday due to side effects from treatment, a period described by palace insiders as a “bump in the road.” His return to duties has reassured many, with Buckingham Palace maintaining that his condition remains under close medical supervision.