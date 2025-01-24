Neither me nor Bushra benefited from Al Qadir Trust case in any way: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan said on Thursday that neither he nor his spouse Bushra Bibi benefitted financially from the Al-Qadir Trust case in any way, asserting business tycoon Malik Riaz could testify that he was the only prime minister who “never sought anything from him for personal or financial gain”.

In a post from Imran Khan’s X account on Thursday said: “Neither Bushra Bibi nor I have financially benefitted from the Al-Qadir Trust in any way.

“Malik Riaz will testify that I was the only Prime Minister who never sought anything from him for personal or financial gain.”

Imran added that “unlike [Asif Ali] Zardari, I did not have a Bilawal House built for me, nor did I sell One Hyde Park at double its value like the Sharif family did.

“The future of Pakistan’s youth is important for me, and it was for this reason that Al-Qadir University was established,” the post read.

The post came in the backdrop of Riaz’s post on X a day ago, in which he had said he would “not testify”. “This was my decision yesterday and this is my decision today, no matter how much you oppress me, Malik Riaz will not testify!” the property tycoon had said in response to the government’s decision regarding his extradition.

Imran and Bushra were convicted last week in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case in which Riaz and his son are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders. Following the conviction, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) swung into action on Tuesday against Riaz to bring him back to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.