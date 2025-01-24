Prince Harry defends Meghan Markle amid backlash

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle don’t seem to be able to escape criticism anytime soon, as all their actions are scrutinised by their critics and royal fans.

However, The Duke of Sussex has been defending his wife at all forums and giving befitting response to the people who are unnecessarily targeting the Duchess.

Meghan and Harry have received backlash over the last week after a new Vanity Fair feature was published, dividing deep into their lives in Montecito.

Speaking to previous employees of the couple, the magazine claimed that some ex-staff members needed “long-term” therapy after working for former Suits star Meghan.

Amid backlash, Harry appeared to defend the Duchess as the ideal boss who was keen to spread kindness when similar accusations were made before in his 2023 memoir Spare, as reported by The Mirror,

Speaking about Meghan’s treatment to her staff during their days as working royals, the Duke wrote: “She sent out handwritten thank you notes, checked on staff who were ill, sent baskets of food and flowers or goodies to anyone struggling, depressed or off sick.m

Harry’s words and actions suggest as he will never let Meghan feel down and will support all her attempts.

Harry even preferred Meghan over some of his closest royal relatives that might have affected his relationship with the Firm.

Now, Harry’s decision to reach an out-of-court settlement with News Group Newspapers (NGN) has prevented some extensive washing of the Royal Family’s dirty linen in court.

According to royal commentators, Harry’s wise move will no doubt have caused King Charles and his senior advisers to breathe a sigh of relief.