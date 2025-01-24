Ariana Grande ‘still trying to breathe’ after bagging first-ever Oscar nomination

Ariana Grande is over the moon as she just bagged her first ever Academy nomination for Wicked.

Earlier today, the Academy released their nominations list, which included the name of the 31-year-old pop star in the category of ‘Best Supporting Actress’.

Taking it to her Instagram, Grande expressed her excitement in a detailed note. She also dropped a few throwback pictures to celebrate her achievement.

The 7 Rings singer wrote: “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition, I cannot stop crying to no one’s surprise.”

She further thanked director Jon M. Chu for giving her a chance to display her acting skills.

“Thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend.”

Meanwhile, the Eternal Sunshine also gave a special shoutout to her co-actor and ‘sister’ Cynthia Erivo.

“I don’t quite have all my words yet, I’m still trying to breathe. But thank you. Oh my goodness, thank you”, she concluded.