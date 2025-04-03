Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie Shocks With New Look Amid Name Change In Rare Public Appearance

By Web Desk

Shiloh Jolie made headlines this week after being spotted in Los Angeles with a notably softer, more feminine look ahead of her dance class. The 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie appeared with her hair in a sleek bun, gold hoop earrings, and matching rings — a shift from her previously known tomboy aesthetic.

Dressed in a navy long-sleeve shirt and baggy black jeans, Shiloh arrived at the Millennium Dance Complex alongside close friend Keoni Rose. While the outfit stayed true to her laid-back style, the accessories marked a subtle transformation in her personal fashion choices.

Angelina Jolie previously shared that Shiloh had embraced a tomboy look from a young age, telling Vanity Fair that her daughter preferred suits, tracksuits, and “boy’s everything.” But now, Shiloh appears to be exploring her identity more freely, including experimenting with new looks.

Shiloh has been training at Millennium for years and is earning recognition for her growth. Dance instructor Kolanie Marks praised her on Instagram, recalling her rocky start in his class but celebrating her perseverance. “She kept coming back… Something about [her] doesn’t quit,” he wrote in a heartfelt appreciation post.

The dancer is usually spotted sporting a more masculine look, seen here earlier in the year

Despite her rising profile in the dance world, Angelina has confirmed her daughter’s desire to remain out of the spotlight. “They’re quite private. Shiloh’s extremely private,” she said in a recent interview, adding that she hopes her children can reclaim the privacy they were denied growing up.

Shiloh has also joined her siblings in quietly distancing themselves from their father, Brad Pitt. Following Angelina and Brad’s lengthy and public divorce, Shiloh reportedly dropped “Pitt” from her name. Her sisters, Zahara and Vivienne, have also done the same — Zahara during her sorority introduction at Spelman College and Vivienne in a playbill for The Outsiders, which she helped her mother produce.

From personal style evolution to stepping into her own identity, Shiloh Jolie is quietly carving out a path that reflects her independence and growth — both on and off the dance floor.

