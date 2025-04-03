Brad Pitt Faces Relationship Strain With Ines de Ramon Amid Increasing Distance

Brad Pitt is reportedly finding it difficult to maintain his relationship with Ines de Ramon as his busy filming schedule keeps them apart. The 61-year-old actor is currently shooting the action-adventure film Heart of the Beast in New Zealand, which has left him separated from de Ramon for several months.

Despite efforts to fly her in for visits and send gifts, insiders say the distance is testing their bond. “He is doing everything he can to keep Ines happy,” a source told Daily Mail. “He is really in love with her and wants to keep the relationship as solid as can be.”

De Ramon, vice president at jewelry brand Anita Ko, has remained in Los Angeles for work. The couple’s relationship, which began nearly three years ago, only became public after they were spotted at a concert in 2022 and later appeared at the Venice Film Festival in 2024 for the premiere of Pitt’s movie Wolfs.

One reason their relationship has thrived, sources say, is de Ramon’s distance from the entertainment industry. “Brad loves being with a woman who is not an actress — there’s no competition or jealousy,” an insider added.

The couple currently shares Pitt’s $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion, where they often host social gatherings with friends from both the film and fashion worlds. “She’s a natural host and very low-maintenance,” a source told OK! Magazine. “Brad’s friends think she’s a great match for him.”

Following the finalization of Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie in December 2024, sources say he is now focused on a fresh start both personally and romantically. “Life’s good, no complaints,” one insider shared. Engagement rumors have started to swirl, but for now, the couple remains committed and content, even as distance puts their bond to the test.