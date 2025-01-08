30,000 Evacuated as Palisades Wildfires Rage; No Fatalities Reported

Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park described the lack of fatalities from the devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades as “an absolute miracle.” Speaking on Today on Wednesday, Jan. 8, Park highlighted the fast-moving nature of the blaze, which has forced 30,000 residents to evacuate from areas including Santa Monica and Malibu.

“The fire grew and moved very, very quickly due to wind and dry conditions,” Park explained, commending residents for their swift compliance with evacuation orders. “It’s been at least eight months since we’ve had rain in this area, and as the sun rises today, we will get our first look at the scale of the devastation.”

The National Weather Service warned of extreme wind speeds reaching 50-80 mph, with even higher gusts of 80-100 mph expected in mountainous areas. The hazardous conditions prevented the use of helicopters for water drops, further complicating firefighting efforts.

Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed the deployment of over 1,400 firefighting personnel and prepositioned assets to combat the blazes. He called the response “all hands on deck,” with emergency officials working through the night to safeguard lives and property.

Councilwoman Park emphasized the urgency of the situation, describing the fire department as “overwhelmed” and urging residents to remain prepared for rapid evacuations. She warned of likely “hundreds of lost structures” but noted that a full assessment would only be possible once conditions allowed aerial inspections.

Celebrities such as Spencer Pratt have shared the devastation on social media, with Pratt revealing that his Pacific Palisades home was destroyed. “Nightmare came true,” he wrote in a TikTok video showing the flames consuming his property, where he lived with his wife Heidi Montag Pratt and their two young sons.

As officials and first responders continue their efforts, the wildfire highlights the urgency of addressing Southern California’s increasingly destructive fire seasons, fueled by prolonged drought and extreme weather conditions.