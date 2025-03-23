Amy Schumer Shares ‘Horrific’ Experience With Weight Loss Drugs Amid Health Struggles

Amy Schumer has opened up about her ongoing use of weight loss medication, revealing that she is currently on Mounjaro after a difficult experience with Wegovy left her feeling severely ill.

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, the comedian, 43, described her positive experience with Mounjaro, which has been approved for Type II Diabetes, though it’s not typically covered by insurance unless a patient has diabetes or severe obesity. Schumer joked, “Which most of the internet thinks I have,” while expressing her satisfaction with the drug.

“I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” Schumer said. Earlier in the video, she opened up about trying Wegovy three years ago but not being able to handle the medication. “I couldn’t stop puking,” she recalled, describing her ordeal with the drug.

Schumer also discussed her health journey, mentioning that Mounjaro, which is used for weight loss, is a different medication from Wegovy, which has been met with some mixed reviews. According to Healthline, Mounjaro is FDA-approved for Type II Diabetes, while Wegovy, though similar, is only approved for weight loss.

Additionally, Schumer shared her experience with perimenopause, stating that after starting hormone therapy with estrogen and progesterone, her symptoms disappeared. “My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy,” Schumer revealed. “I want to get down more, if you know what I mean,” she added, with a wink.

Previously, Schumer had revealed in January that she lost 30 pounds while using Ozempic, another drug in the same class, but described the process as unpleasant. “I was vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they’re all good. God bless them,” she said in an interview with Howard Stern. Schumer also called the experience “horrible” and noted that although she “looked great,” she was so nauseous that she could barely function.

Photo: Getty

Schumer has been candid about her use of weight loss drugs and has spoken out against celebrities who conceal their use of medications like Ozempic. “You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she said in June 2023, calling for transparency in Hollywood about cosmetic procedures and weight loss methods.

With her candid updates on her health journey, Schumer continues to advocate for openness and honesty, sharing her ups and downs with her followers.