Margot Robbie Slammed For Getting Cast In Wuthering Heights Film Despite ‘Obvious’ Problem

First-look images from Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation are drawing heavy criticism online, with fans questioning Margot Robbie’s casting as Catherine Earnshaw and slamming the film’s costume accuracy.

Photos released over the weekend show the 34-year-old Barbie star in an off-shoulder white wedding gown with a corseted bodice, hoop skirt, tiara, and veil—portraying the tragic heroine from Emily Brontë’s classic novel. While many praised Robbie’s beauty, backlash quickly mounted over her age and the historical inaccuracy of the outfit.

“Are there not enough actors below the age of 25 to play a teenager?” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out that Catherine is just 18 when she dies in the original story. “Something about casting someone in their 30s as a character who dies at 18… is really odd.”

Fans argued that casting an older actress weakens the emotional weight of Catherine’s premature death, which is central to the novel’s plot. Robbie, currently 34, is over a decade older than the character she’s playing, prompting concerns about authenticity.

The costuming also came under fire. Some fans noted glaring historical errors, like the exposed hoop skirt and the use of a white wedding dress—an element not widely popularized until Queen Victoria’s 1840 wedding. “They didn’t wear white wedding dresses until Queen Victoria,” one fan wrote. “Most women just wore their best dress, not a separate gown.”

Another viewer criticized the accessories, writing, “This is not giving Wuthering Heights vibes.” Others pointed out the bouquet was completely inaccurate for the 18th-century setting, calling it “WRONG for the time period.”

Emerald Fennell’s creative choices—and her decision to cast Robbie and Jacob Elordi in lead roles—have sparked division among fans of the novel. One commenter summed up the backlash: “Wuthering Heights is one of my favorite books and Emerald Fennell, Jacob Elordi, and Margot Robbie are RUINING it.”

While the film is still in production, the early reaction from Brontë fans suggests the adaptation faces an uphill battle in winning over its literary audience.