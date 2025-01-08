King’s Niece Narrowly Escapes Serious Injury in Horseback Mishap

A close call unfolded for the King’s niece during a horseback mishap that could have resulted in a serious injury. While details of the incident remain scarce, sources confirm that she narrowly avoided harm thanks to quick intervention from nearby staff.

The royal family has not released a statement, but insiders report that King Charles expressed relief over the fortunate outcome. Horseback riding, a treasured activity among the royals, occasionally poses risks even for seasoned riders.

In other royal news, King Charles and Queen Camilla made their first public appearance of the year on Sunday as the monarch continues his cancer treatment. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, plans to ease into 2025 with fewer public engagements as she focuses on her recovery and her three children.

Despite scaling back her duties, the princess is expected to attend key events like the Trooping the Colour ceremony, her top priority among royal engagements. Insiders add that her recovery is on track, and her reduced workload allows her to balance family and health commitments in the coming year.