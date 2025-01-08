Princess Leonor, 19, Joins Queen Letizia and King Felipe for Pascua Militar Ahead of Naval Training

Princess Leonor, 19, captivated attention on Monday as she attended the Pascua Militar ceremony in full military uniform alongside her elegant mother, Queen Letizia, and King Felipe. The annual event, held at the Royal Palace, marked the beginning of the military year and the Epiphany national holiday.

Leonor looked poised in her military attire, featuring the Badge of the Order of the Golden Fleece and the Sash of the Order of Charles III, paired with a sleek bun. Queen Letizia complemented the formal occasion with a striking burgundy dress, paired with a black fur-collared jacket, matching pointed-toe shoes, and a pearl necklace, showcasing her signature royal elegance.

King Felipe, dressed in his Lieutenant Colonel uniform adorned with the Neck Badge of the Order of the Golden Fleece and other honors, joined the family for the ceremony. Following the New Year’s military parade, the King and Queen hosted a reception at the palace, where Felipe addressed the attendees and delivered a heartfelt message to his daughter.

Leonor is preparing for a significant milestone as she embarks on a five-month naval training journey aboard the Juan Sebastián Elcano, following the path of her father and grandfather. The King described the experience as one of the most memorable aspects of his own military training and encouraged his daughter to embrace the journey.

Felipe highlighted the historical importance of the ports Leonor will visit, emphasizing their deep Spanish influence. He urged her to value the “human and seafaring” lessons of the experience, which he believes will remain valuable for a lifetime.

The Pascua Militar ceremony showcased the royal family’s unity and their continued dedication to tradition, with Leonor stepping confidently into her growing role as a future leader of Spain.