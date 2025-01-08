Armie Hammer to Star in Uwe Boll’s Vigilante Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

Armie Hammer is set to headline Uwe Boll’s upcoming vigilante thriller The Dark Knight, marking another step in his Hollywood comeback. The film, slated to begin principal photography in Croatia on January 27, follows Hammer as Sanders, a crime-fighting hero whose quest for justice turns him into a polarizing figure.

After a hiatus stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct in 2021, Hammer has returned to acting, recently completing work on Travis Mills’ western Frontier Crucible, alongside Thomas Jane and William H. Macy. His resurgence comes after Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge him in 2023, allowing the actor to rebuild his career.

Speaking on a podcast, Hammer shared his excitement about his growing opportunities. “My dance card’s getting pretty full,” he said, describing the joy of turning down roles for the first time in years.

In The Dark Knight, Hammer’s character becomes a social media sensation and public hero while being pursued by a police chief who sees him as a threat to society. Director Uwe Boll, known for films like Rampage and Attack on Darfur, said the story is timely and exciting to bring to life.

Despite the title’s resemblance to Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, executive producer Michael Roesch clarified that this project is entirely different. “With Armie Hammer in the lead and an outstanding script, we’re confident this film will resonate with audiences,” Roesch said.

Boll’s recent projects, including First Shift and Run, have gained traction on streaming platforms and international markets, building anticipation for The Dark Knight. With post-production handled by Tunnel Post in Santa Monica, Boll’s 37th feature is shaping up as a gritty addition to his prolific career.

Hammer, once known for high-profile films like Call Me by Your Name, The Lone Ranger, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., is now focusing on rebuilding his reputation in Hollywood. As The Dark Knight gears up for production, it represents not just a new chapter for the actor but a timely narrative of justice and societal tensions.