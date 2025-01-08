Entertainment

Watch As Nicole Kidman’s Milk Toast Sparks Buzz at National Board of Review Gala

By Web Desk

Nicole Kidman turned heads at the 2025 National Board of Review Gala on Tuesday night by drinking an entire glass of milk during her acceptance speech for the Best Actress award. The unexpected gesture, made at Cipriani 42nd Street, was a nod to a viral scene from her latest film, Babygirl.

Kidman, dressed in a stunning black gown with white accents, received the award from her The Perfect Couple co-star Liev Schreiber. In her speech, she raised a glass of milk to the audience and drank it in one go, a move that puzzled some attendees. However, the moment was later revealed as a tribute to her character Romy in Babygirl, where milk plays a symbolic role in the film’s themes of power dynamics and forbidden romance.

In Babygirl, Kidman’s character, a married corporate boss, shares a tense and intimate moment with her young intern, Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson, when he orders her a glass of milk at a bar. The scene has become a viral sensation, capturing the film’s charged atmosphere and unconventional narrative.

Kidman revealed in interviews that milk was a recurring motif throughout the movie, and she drank over 15 glasses of it while filming the now-iconic bar sequence. She praised the film’s bold storytelling and noted that working with a female director provided a supportive environment for tackling the story’s intense and boundary-pushing themes.

Released on Christmas Day, Babygirl has been generating buzz for its daring narrative and Kidman’s standout performance, solidifying her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses.

