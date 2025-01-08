Brad Pitt Achieves Major Milestone After Finalizing Divorce With Angelina Jolie

The highly anticipated Formula 1-themed movie F1, starring Brad Pitt, has wrapped up filming in Abu Dhabi, solidifying the emirate’s status as a global hub for major film productions. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film captured high-octane scenes at the Yas Marina Circuit during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2024.

An Apple Original production, F1 features an impressive ensemble cast, including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles. The storyline follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 driver mentoring rookie racer Joshua Pearce, played by Idris, under the fictional APXGP racing team, led by Bardem’s character.

Filming spanned iconic motorsport events such as the British Grand Prix and the Rolex 24 at Daytona, alongside three visits to Abu Dhabi for a total of 29 shooting days. Supported by Abu Dhabi-based Epic Films, the production also provided opportunities for Emirati talent and engaged 284 local crew members.

Yas Marina Circuit played a pivotal role in the movie, with racing scenes set against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s stunning landmarks. Mohamed Dobay of Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority expressed pride in showcasing the emirate’s capabilities, noting the collaboration’s success in attracting high-profile productions like Apple Original Films.

As part of its efforts to boost the local film industry, Abu Dhabi is enhancing its production rebate to up to 50% in 2025, further cementing its appeal to filmmakers worldwide. In recent years, the emirate has hosted blockbusters like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Dune: Part Two, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, alongside major Bollywood hits.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, F1 is slated for a global theatrical release on June 25, 2025, followed by a North American release on June 27, 2025. The film promises not only adrenaline-pumping racing action but also a captivating glimpse into the world of motorsport, framed by Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art facilities and iconic scenery.