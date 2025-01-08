Jennifer Lopez Reflects On ‘Nightmare’ Marriage To Ben Affleck As Divorce Finalizes

Jennifer Lopez is ready to move forward as her marriage to Ben Affleck nears its legal conclusion. The couple, whose romance was initially described as a fairy tale, has officially settled their divorce, with finalization set for February 20.

“The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end,” a source told People. Lopez, 55, is reportedly in a “really good place” and eager to leave this chapter of her life behind. Despite being seen at Affleck’s home over the weekend, another insider clarified they are “not getting back together.”

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, citing their separation date as April 26, 2024. A source explained that while she believed in the “big love” they shared, Affleck’s personal struggles made the relationship unsustainable. “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix,” the insider noted, referencing his history with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and past challenges.

The couple’s divorce settlement grants each party what they acquired during their marriage. Affleck, 52, retains his stake in Artists Equity, the production company he co-founded with Matt Damon after marrying Lopez. Their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion remains on the market, while Lopez keeps the $5 million engagement ring Affleck used to propose in 2022.

The couple, who first called off an engagement in 2004 before reuniting, did not have children together. However, their blended family included Affleck’s three children with Garner and Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Reflecting on her experiences, Lopez recently told Variety that she relates to her character in Unstoppable due to shared challenges in relationships and family life. “We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together,” she said. As Lopez moves forward, her focus remains on her children, career, and a fresh start.