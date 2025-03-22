KP police thwart terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police successfully repelled a terrorist attack on the Pezo police station in Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

Police officials reported that a group of 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weapons, attempted to storm the police station. However, the police managed to prevent the attack, forcing the assailants to retreat without causing any casualties.

This attack marks the second foiled assault in 24 hours and the third major attack in the region within the past week. The police used thermal imaging cameras to detect the terrorists early, allowing them to respond effectively.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, with District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali overseeing the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams. The attackers reportedly suffered significant casualties as they fled the scene.