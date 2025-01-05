Meghan Markle Set To Earn This Whopping Amount From Each Instagram Post

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to generate significant income through her newly launched Instagram account, marking her return to social media in 2025.

Experts estimate that the Duchess of Sussex, 43, could earn up to $1 million (£790,000) per post, according to MailOnline. Ryan Merrifield of The Sun reports that her posts may command as much as £800,000, highlighting her strong earning potential as a global celebrity and influencer.

Meghan’s new account, simply titled “@meghan,” debuted with a playful clip of the former actress drawing “2025” in the sand while wearing an all-white outfit. The video ends with her smiling at the camera before running away, capturing her casual and approachable persona.

A Strategic Move

The Instagram account launch follows the Sussexes’ earlier decision to step back from social media, citing concerns over online abuse. To maintain a positive experience, Meghan has reportedly disabled comments on her posts to avoid potential backlash.

This latest move marks a significant shift in her public engagement strategy and positions her to leverage her star power in the lucrative influencer market.

The account replaces her previous handle, @meghanmarkle, which once had over 3 million followers. It signals a new chapter for the Duchess as she reconnects with a global audience while capitalizing on her influence in the digital space.