Meghan Markle’s Father Trevor Reveals Why Her First Marriage Actually Failed

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has broken his silence about her first marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson.

Meghan and Engelson tied the knot in September 2011 during a private beach ceremony in Jamaica. The couple divorced in August 2013 after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas expressed fondness for Meghan’s ex-husband. “I really liked Trevor,” he said, adding that he didn’t think Engelson “ever understood” why Meghan chose to end their marriage.

A New Chapter for Thomas Markle

Thomas also revealed plans to leave the United States, expressing a desire to relocate somewhere with “kinder people” where he can “enjoy the time I have left in peace.” He indicated he might move to Southeast Asia to live closer to his son, Thomas Markle Jr., with whom he shares a good relationship.

Reflecting on his strained ties with Meghan, Thomas admitted he fears he may never meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. “It’s time to move on,” he said, signaling a desire to find tranquility in his later years.

The revelation adds a new layer to the ongoing estrangement between Meghan and her father, who has remained vocal about their relationship in the media.