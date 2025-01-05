Meghan Markle Prevented Prince Harry From Reconciling With Prince William Earlier Last Year

A new report claims Meghan Markle may have blocked Prince Harry from mending his relationship with his brother, Prince William, earlier this year.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly returned to the UK in February after news broke about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. While Harry was said to be open to resuming royal duties part-time, insiders suggest Meghan discouraged him from pursuing the idea.

One source shared, “Harry knows he’ll never be allowed to work as a part-time royal, splitting his time between the U.S. and the U.K. The family doesn’t trust him, and Meghan is firmly against it. There’s too much bad blood for this to even be remotely possible.”

Another insider revealed, “Harry is open to reconciling with William. He knows it won’t be easy, but he’s willing to try.”

Despite the rumors, Meghan has not publicly commented on the matter. Her priority reportedly remains keeping her family close-knit and focusing on her life with Prince Harry and their children in California.

The rift within the royal family continues to draw attention, leaving fans speculating about the possibility of reconciliation.