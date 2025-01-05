Entertainment

Meghan Markle Prevented Prince Harry From Reconciling With Prince William Earlier Last Year

By Web Desk

A new report claims Meghan Markle may have blocked Prince Harry from mending his relationship with his brother, Prince William, earlier this year.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly returned to the UK in February after news broke about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. While Harry was said to be open to resuming royal duties part-time, insiders suggest Meghan discouraged him from pursuing the idea.

One source shared, “Harry knows he’ll never be allowed to work as a part-time royal, splitting his time between the U.S. and the U.K. The family doesn’t trust him, and Meghan is firmly against it. There’s too much bad blood for this to even be remotely possible.”

Another insider revealed, “Harry is open to reconciling with William. He knows it won’t be easy, but he’s willing to try.”

Despite the rumors, Meghan has not publicly commented on the matter. Her priority reportedly remains keeping her family close-knit and focusing on her life with Prince Harry and their children in California.

The rift within the royal family continues to draw attention, leaving fans speculating about the possibility of reconciliation.

Previous article
Meghan Markle Set To Earn This Whopping Amount From Each Instagram Post
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Daughter Vida as She...

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, celebrated their daughter Vida’s 15th birthday with touching tributes and heartfelt photos shared on social media. On Saturday,...

BPC elects Ch Saleem as president, Baqaul Mohsin as general secretary for 2025

Our future

Importance of first aid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.