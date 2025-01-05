Entertainment

Princess Victoria Posts Pictures Of Her Two Adorable Children From Family Ski Trip

By Web Desk

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden delighted fans by sharing new photos from her family ski trip. On Sunday, her official Instagram account posted a joyful image of the royal family enjoying the snowy slopes.

The 47-year-old heir to the Swedish throne was pictured alongside her husband, Prince Daniel, 51, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, 8. The family, dressed in matching black ski outfits, looked cheerful as Victoria added a pop of pink with her goggles, while Daniel sported a burnt-orange pair.

A glimpse into Swedish royal family life
Victoria and her family reside in Haga Palace in Stockholm, a historical residence originally built in 1802. After their 2010 wedding, the couple made the palace their home, where they raise their children. Estelle, as Sweden’s future queen, made history as the first female heir born with an unquestionable right to the throne under Swedish succession laws.

The Instagram post captioned with “God fortsättning!” – Swedish for “Good continuation” – wished followers a happy continuation of the holiday season. Fans flooded the comments with warm wishes like, “Wonderful! Enjoy the snow!” and “Imagine meeting them on the slopes!”

A festive family tradition
Ahead of Christmas, the Swedish royals gathered for holiday festivities at The Royal Palace of Stockholm. Victoria’s children joined their cousins, including Princess Madeleine’s three children, in decorating Christmas trees, capturing the festive spirit of the season.

With the family enjoying quality time both on and off the slopes, this winter season highlights the close bond shared by the Swedish royal family.

Previous article
Meghan Markle Prevented Prince Harry From Reconciling With Prince William Earlier Last Year
Next article
Nick Cannon’s Twins Moroccan and Monroe Give Tour of Dad’s N.J. Mansion
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s Father Trevor Reveals Why Her First Marriage Actually Failed

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has broken his silence about her first marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson. Meghan and Engelson tied the knot...

Angelina Jolie Makes Odd Comment On Son Maddox’s Hobby Following Brad Pitt Divorce

Ben Affleck Skips Hollywood A-Listers Party As Jennifer Lopez Steals Spotlight In Stunning Gown

Matthew McConaughey Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Daughter Vida as She Turns 15

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.