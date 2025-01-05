Princess Victoria Posts Pictures Of Her Two Adorable Children From Family Ski Trip

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden delighted fans by sharing new photos from her family ski trip. On Sunday, her official Instagram account posted a joyful image of the royal family enjoying the snowy slopes.

The 47-year-old heir to the Swedish throne was pictured alongside her husband, Prince Daniel, 51, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, 8. The family, dressed in matching black ski outfits, looked cheerful as Victoria added a pop of pink with her goggles, while Daniel sported a burnt-orange pair.

A glimpse into Swedish royal family life

Victoria and her family reside in Haga Palace in Stockholm, a historical residence originally built in 1802. After their 2010 wedding, the couple made the palace their home, where they raise their children. Estelle, as Sweden’s future queen, made history as the first female heir born with an unquestionable right to the throne under Swedish succession laws.

The Instagram post captioned with “God fortsättning!” – Swedish for “Good continuation” – wished followers a happy continuation of the holiday season. Fans flooded the comments with warm wishes like, “Wonderful! Enjoy the snow!” and “Imagine meeting them on the slopes!”

A festive family tradition

Ahead of Christmas, the Swedish royals gathered for holiday festivities at The Royal Palace of Stockholm. Victoria’s children joined their cousins, including Princess Madeleine’s three children, in decorating Christmas trees, capturing the festive spirit of the season.

With the family enjoying quality time both on and off the slopes, this winter season highlights the close bond shared by the Swedish royal family.