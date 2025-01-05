Nick Cannon’s Twins Moroccan and Monroe Give Tour of Dad’s N.J. Mansion

Nick Cannon welcomed fans into his New Jersey mansion for an exclusive tour, featuring his and Mariah Carey’s 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The 44-year-old father of 12 showcased the luxurious estate in a 30-minute YouTube video, revealing unique features such as “13 bathrooms,” a ball pit, a massive slide, and an eclectic mix of collectibles, including a Martin Luther King Jr. Bearbrick and a Louis Vuitton Iron Man helmet.

“I put this slide in before I even had kids,” Cannon shared with a laugh, adding that it was initially for his convenience to avoid walking down the stairs. “I wanted to slide into a ball pit at the front of my house.”

Family Moments and Co-Parenting with Mariah Carey

Throughout the tour, Cannon shared heartwarming moments with his twins. He praised Monroe’s guitar skills, revealing, “She plays guitar in her mom’s show,” referring to Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour. Moroccan and Monroe, affectionately called “Roc” and “Roe,” later left the tour early to join their mother for a performance. Cannon quipped, “I’m going to get in trouble if they’re late for the show.”

Despite their 2016 divorce, Cannon and Carey maintain a strong co-parenting relationship for their children.

A Personal Connection to Iron Man and His Battle with Lupus

Cannon also reflected on his battle with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, when discussing his Iron Man helmet. He likened the superhero’s resilience to his own journey, saying, “Iron Man almost lost his life, and when they thought it was over, that’s when his superhero activated. I connected with that because of my lupus. I was like, ‘That’s my superpower.’ ”

Cannon’s tour offered a glimpse into his vibrant, family-centered life while also sharing personal and sentimental stories that resonate with his fans.