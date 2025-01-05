Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Too Much In Love To ‘Not Have A Baby This Year’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been dating for over a year, continue to capture attention with their strong relationship. According to NFL legend Adam “Pacman” Jones, fans might see more than just a wedding from the couple this year.

Speaking on the BetOnline YouTube show, Jones suggested that Swift and Kelce could not only tie the knot in 2025 but might also welcome a baby. “They have enough money to take care of each other, but I see love there. I do see a baby and everything,” he shared confidently.

Jones added, “I know Travis because he went to UC (University of Cincinnati). When he says he’s with somebody, he’s genuinely with them. I think they are in a real relationship.”

Reflecting on Kelce’s past relationships, Jones remarked, “He was committed before, but he found something better and moved on.” His comments have only fueled speculation about the future of the power couple, leaving fans eagerly watching for what’s next.