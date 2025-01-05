Johnny Depp’s Son Jack Makes Rare Public Appearance in Paris

Jack Depp, the 22-year-old son of Johnny Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis, was recently spotted strolling the streets of Paris in a rare public sighting. Jack, known for keeping a low profile compared to his older sister Lily-Rose Depp, dressed casually in a green jacket, white trousers, brown boots, and accessorized with a black scarf and gray beanie as he enjoyed some holiday shopping.

While Jack shuns the Hollywood spotlight, his sister Lily-Rose has made a name for herself, starring in the critically acclaimed film Nosferatu alongside Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård. Jack, on the other hand, has taken a quieter path, working as a bartender at a Lebanese restaurant, L’Arena, in Paris. The restaurant’s owner, Edouarde Chueke, praised Jack, describing him as “a great guy” who has worked in both the bar and kitchen since 2024.

Lily-Rose recently reminisced about their childhood while promoting her movie on The Tonight Show. “My brother was, like, three or four at the time, and he started dressing up like Dracula and doing these really serious line readings,” she shared. Reflecting on her role in Nosferatu, she added, “When I got the opportunity to audition for this movie, I thought, ‘How full circle, and maybe I’ll get some cool points with my bro.’”

Despite his private nature, Jack has been a source of pride for Johnny Depp. In a 2014 interview with The Philippine Daily Inquirer, the actor shared, “My boy Jack draws really super well. He also plays music very well. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!”

The close-knit Depp family continues to live their individual lives, balancing fame with privacy and a shared creative spirit.