King Charles and Queen Camilla Brave the Rain for First Joint Appearance of 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off 2025 with a rainy yet stylish joint outing on Sunday, attending a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on their Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Charles, 76, looked polished in a double-breasted tweed coat paired with a charcoal suit and a blush pink tie. He completed the look with brown suede brogues and shielded himself from the rain with a navy umbrella. Queen Camilla, 77, embraced country chic in a chocolate brown collared coat, black suede boots, and a fur-trimmed hat. She accessorized with leather gloves, a glittering brooch, gold hoop earrings, and a dome-shaped clear umbrella.

Despite the drizzle, the couple appeared in high spirits, mingling with members of the congregation before the service.

A Festive Start to the Year

This outing follows the couple’s Christmas celebrations with the royal family at Sandringham. On Christmas Day, Charles and Camilla led the royal procession to church, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, as well as other royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Notably absent were Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who stayed at Royal Lodge in Windsor amid ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew. Princess Eugenie also missed the gathering, spending the holidays with her in-laws.

A Time-Honored Tradition

Following the church service, the royal family reportedly enjoyed a traditional turkey lunch at Sandringham House. True to their German heritage, the family exchanged gifts on Christmas Eve, a practice known as Heiligabend Bescherung that dates back to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The couple’s outing marks a positive and spirited start to the new year for the royal family, with King Charles and Queen Camilla continuing to carry out their duties despite the rainy weather.