Justin Baldoni Makes Major Allegation Against Blake Lively Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Justin Baldoni, star and director of It Ends With Us, has leveled serious allegations against his co-star Blake Lively, claiming she attempted to bar him and his team from attending the film’s world premiere. The claims were detailed in Baldoni’s ongoing $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

The Jane the Virgin star alleged that Lively “initially refused to permit his attendance” at the premiere, seemingly to “undermine” his connection to the film. While Lively later permitted their attendance, Baldoni claimed it was “under humiliating conditions.”

According to the lawsuit, Baldoni and his Wayfarer Productions team were confined to a basement holding area before being escorted into a separate theater after Lively’s departure. Baldoni also alleged that his time on the red carpet was cut short, and he and his team were excluded from the exclusive after-party, forcing them to organize their own event at additional expense.

The lawsuit states: “Not only had Lively stolen the Film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work.”

Baldoni further claimed that Lively “systematically sidelined” him from the film’s promotion, despite his role as its director.

The lawsuit underscores mounting tensions between the two stars and paints a troubling picture of behind-the-scenes disputes during the production and promotion of It Ends With Us. Neither Blake Lively nor her representatives have commented publicly on the allegations.

